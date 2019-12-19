Imran Khan Government to back Pervez Musharaf during his appeal

Imran Khan’s government support Pervez Musharaf during his appeal against the death sentence. Pervez Musharaf termed this sentence as unfair and vowed to appeal against the sentence. Imran Khan held a meeting with top party officials and decided that they will support Pervez Musharaf during his appeal.

Former Pakistan PM Pervez Musharraf has been awarded the death penalty by the special court in Peshwar on Tuesday. He was facing treason charges for suspending the constitution and imposing emergency in 2007. He was charged with a punishable offense in 2014.