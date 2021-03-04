Imran Khan seeks vote of Confidence after the Election Disappointment

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Islamabad, 4/3: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in parliament after the government’s finance minister lost the election for a seat in the upper house on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by the Foreign minister of the country.

In a close vote, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) defeated Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who currently serves as the country’s finance minister, by 169 to 164 votes, according to unofficial results.

After the defeat, PTI leader and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed a press conference in Islamabad and said, “Imran Khan and his party have made a unanimous decision that [the prime minister] will seek a vote of confidence from this house.”

“And it will be clear who stands where. Those who stand with Imran Khan, they will be visible, and those who are not standing with him, or those who think that they prefer the ideology of [the opposition], then they have every right to clearly join their ranks,” he added.

 

