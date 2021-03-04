6 glamorous women politicians of India!

India has established its international standing in the field of beauty and glamor. We have won the title of Miss World and Miss Universe many times. The beauty of the women of our country is not only limited to these titles, but they are also contributing well in politics.

Let’s know about 6 such glamorous women politicians of India: –

1. Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan is a highly glamorous Indian film actress and politician. He has made his special place in the Bengali cinema. She was born on 8 January 1990 in Kolkata. She completed her education at Bhawanipur Education Society College. In 2019, she ventured into active politics and contested from Basirhat as a Trinamool Congress candidate. Nusrat Jahan made her debut in Raj Chakraborty’s film Shotru in 2011. Her next film was Khoka 420. She tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in 2019.

nusrat jahan
Nusrat Jahan

2. Divya Spandana

The very beautiful Divya Spandana is known as Ramya in the film world. She is a noted actress from South India who has acted in Kannada films as well as Tamil and Telugu language films. She was born on 29 November 1982 in Bengaluru. Her first film was the Kannada film ‘Musanjaimatu’, which was released in 2008. This film was a huge hit. Ramya entered politics as a member of the Indian National Congress in 2013 by winning the by-election from the Mandya constituency in Karnataka.

3. Alka Lamba

Alka Lamba is known for her beauty and beauty in addition to her flamboyant image. At the age of just 19, She joined the Congress Students’ Union NSUI. With the aim of empowering the youth, he started an NGO ‘Go India Foundation’. After joining the Congress for more than 20 years, she joined the Aam Aadmi Party and in February 2015, was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly from Chandni Chowk.

4. Angurlata Deca

Angoorlata Deka is a model and actress as well as a beautiful leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She has primarily worked in Bengali and Assamese films. She is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Assam’s Batdroba constituency since 2016.

5. Dimple Yadav

Very gentle and always seen in saris, Dimple Yadav is a handsome and glamorous politician. She has been a Samajwadi Party MP twice from Kannauj.  Her husband Akhilesh Yadav and father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav have been the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh.

6. Gul Panag

Gul Panag is a former beauty queen, Indian actress, and politician. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2003 film Dhoop. She has worked in many films and TV serials. She contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

