Another Congress MLA in Puducherry resigns before floor Test

Puducherry, 21/2: Lakshminarayanan, a four-time Congress MLA has resigned from the party just a day before the floor test. In his resignation letter, he said he is upset over not getting “recognition” in the party. With this exit, the Congress’s strength in the Puducherry legislative assembly has fallen to 13 out of a total of 27.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called the floor test on Monday citing the opposition’s stand that the ruling party no longer has a majority.