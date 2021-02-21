Another Congress MLA in Puducherry resigns before floor Test

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 111,712,661Active: 22,295,873Recovered: 86,943,239Death: 2,473,549
USA
USAConfirmed: 28,706,473Active: 9,297,326Recovered: 18,899,272Death: 509,875
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,991,651Active: 145,597Recovered: 10,689,715Death: 156,339
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 10,139,148Active: 825,203Recovered: 9,067,939Death: 246,006
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,164,726Active: 367,988Recovered: 3,713,445Death: 83,293
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,105,675Active: 1,654,309Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 120,365
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,795,796Active: 384,623Recovered: 2,315,687Death: 95,486
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,631,876Active: 85,135Recovered: 2,518,758Death: 27,983
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,388,417Active: 129,474Recovered: 2,190,600Death: 68,343
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 571,174Active: 24,466Recovered: 534,107Death: 12,601
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,831Active: 423Recovered: 84,772Death: 4,636
Puducherry, 21/2: Lakshminarayanan, a four-time Congress MLA has resigned from the party just a day before the floor test. In his resignation letter, he said he is upset over not getting “recognition” in the party. With this exit, the Congress’s strength in the Puducherry legislative assembly has fallen to 13 out of a total of 27.
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called the floor test on Monday citing the opposition’s stand that the ruling party no longer has a majority.