Income tax department released new ITR forms ..Know the details

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
The Income Tax Department has released new ITR forms to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 (the assessment year 2020-21). The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified income tax return forms 1 to 7. In a notification, the Finance Ministry released the ITR 1, ITR 2, ITR 3, ITR 4 , ITR 5, ITR 6, ITR 7, and ITR V forms. The Income Tax Department had earlier withdrawn ITR Form 1 and ITR Form 4 to include changes in the income tax rules in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. Let us tell you that the employed people have to fill the ITR-1 form to file an income tax return (ITR).

In order to take advantage of the new ITR forms for the financial year 2019-20, a separate table has been given to open tax saving investment made in the first quarter of the year 2020.

ITR 1 Form: Citizens with an income up to Rs 50 lakh can fill this form. This includes income from salary, a house, and interest.

ITR 2 Forms: ITR 2 Forms can be filled with individuals and HUFs, who do not earn any profit from business or profession.

ITR 3 Form: This form is filled by individuals or HUF who have income from business or profession.

ITR 4 Form: Easy form for those who are earning Rs 50 lakh annually from their business or profession. Individuals who are directors in a company or invest in unlisted equity shares are barred from using this form to file ITR.

ITR 5 Form: ITR-5 is for Individual, HUF, Company and other tax payers other than those who fill ITR-7 form.

ITR 7 Form: For companies and people who need to file returns under section 139 (4A) or 139 (4B) or 139 (4C) or 139 (4D).

