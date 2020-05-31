Income tax department released new ITR forms ..Know the details

The Income Tax Department has released new ITR forms to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 (the assessment year 2020-21). The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified income tax return forms 1 to 7. In a notification, the Finance Ministry released the ITR 1, ITR 2, ITR 3, ITR 4 , ITR 5, ITR 6, ITR 7, and ITR V forms. The Income Tax Department had earlier withdrawn ITR Form 1 and ITR Form 4 to include changes in the income tax rules in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. Let us tell you that the employed people have to fill the ITR-1 form to file an income tax return (ITR).

In order to take advantage of the new ITR forms for the financial year 2019-20, a separate table has been given to open tax saving investment made in the first quarter of the year 2020.

ITR 1 Form: Citizens with an income up to Rs 50 lakh can fill this form. This includes income from salary, a house, and interest.

ITR 2 Forms: ITR 2 Forms can be filled with individuals and HUFs, who do not earn any profit from business or profession.

ITR 3 Form: This form is filled by individuals or HUF who have income from business or profession.

ITR 4 Form: Easy form for those who are earning Rs 50 lakh annually from their business or profession. Individuals who are directors in a company or invest in unlisted equity shares are barred from using this form to file ITR.

ITR 5 Form: ITR-5 is for Individual, HUF, Company and other tax payers other than those who fill ITR-7 form.

ITR 7 Form: For companies and people who need to file returns under section 139 (4A) or 139 (4B) or 139 (4C) or 139 (4D).