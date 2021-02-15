India adds more than 16,000 tech startups in 2020: NASSCOM

New Delhi, 15/2: Last year India added more than 16,000 startups according to a NASSCOM report.

The annual NASSCOM strategic report released on Monday reveals that this is the highest number of startups added in three years.

India has about 12,500 tech startups. The funding scenarios in 2020 went back to pre-covid levels.

With technology becoming key to businesses, Indian tech startups are in a position to tap into this growing opportunity.