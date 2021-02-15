India adds more than 16,000 tech startups in 2020: NASSCOM

FeaturedBusinessNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 109,502,221
    World
    Confirmed: 109,502,221
    Active: 25,321,562
    Recovered: 81,766,798
    Death: 2,413,861
  • USA 28,266,780
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,266,780
    Active: 9,544,253
    Recovered: 18,225,283
    Death: 497,244
  • India 10,925,208
    India
    Confirmed: 10,925,208
    Active: 138,593
    Recovered: 10,630,779
    Death: 155,836
  • Brazil 9,834,513
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,834,513
    Active: 849,795
    Recovered: 8,745,424
    Death: 239,294
  • Russia 4,086,090
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,086,090
    Active: 398,534
    Recovered: 3,607,036
    Death: 80,520
  • UK 4,047,843
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,047,843
    Active: 1,740,041
    Recovered: 2,190,406
    Death: 117,396
  • Italy 2,729,223
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,729,223
    Active: 398,098
    Recovered: 2,237,290
    Death: 93,835
  • Turkey 2,586,183
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,586,183
    Active: 83,383
    Recovered: 2,475,329
    Death: 27,471
  • Germany 2,342,198
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,342,198
    Active: 147,818
    Recovered: 2,128,800
    Death: 65,580
  • Pakistan 564,077
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 564,077
    Active: 25,747
    Recovered: 525,997
    Death: 12,333
  • China 89,772
    China
    Confirmed: 89,772
    Active: 637
    Recovered: 84,499
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 15/2: Last year India added more than 16,000 startups according to a NASSCOM report.

The annual NASSCOM strategic report released on Monday reveals that this is the highest number of startups added in three years.

India has about 12,500 tech startups. The funding scenarios in 2020 went back to pre-covid levels.

With technology becoming key to businesses, Indian tech startups are in a position to tap into this growing opportunity.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.