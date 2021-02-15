Restrictions on geospatial data for map-making liberalised by India

COVID-19 Updates World 109,502,221 World Confirmed: 109,502,221 Active: 25,321,562 Recovered: 81,766,798 Death: 2,413,861

USA 28,266,780 USA Confirmed: 28,266,780 Active: 9,544,253 Recovered: 18,225,283 Death: 497,244

India 10,925,208 India Confirmed: 10,925,208 Active: 138,593 Recovered: 10,630,779 Death: 155,836

Brazil 9,834,513 Brazil Confirmed: 9,834,513 Active: 849,795 Recovered: 8,745,424 Death: 239,294

Russia 4,086,090 Russia Confirmed: 4,086,090 Active: 398,534 Recovered: 3,607,036 Death: 80,520

UK 4,047,843 UK Confirmed: 4,047,843 Active: 1,740,041 Recovered: 2,190,406 Death: 117,396

Italy 2,721,879 Italy Confirmed: 2,721,879 Active: 402,783 Recovered: 2,225,519 Death: 93,577

Turkey 2,586,183 Turkey Confirmed: 2,586,183 Active: 83,383 Recovered: 2,475,329 Death: 27,471

Germany 2,342,198 Germany Confirmed: 2,342,198 Active: 147,818 Recovered: 2,128,800 Death: 65,580

Pakistan 564,077 Pakistan Confirmed: 564,077 Active: 25,747 Recovered: 525,997 Death: 12,333

China 89,772 China Confirmed: 89,772 Active: 637 Recovered: 84,499 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 15/2: The Government made a drastic change in the country’s maping policy.

The government on Monday liberalised regulations on geospatial data, making it freely available in the country for innovation and IT companies.

The change is made specifically for Indian companies through updating the current guidelines pertaining to developing map technologies.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said liberalising the acquisition and production of geospatial data was a massive step in “our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Union Minister for Science and Technology said today while talking to reporters that the move will help drive efficiencies in agriculture and emergency-response capabilities while also facilitating rise of new-age industries. “PM Swamitva Yojana is a shining example of the use of geospatial data to empower our rural population.”