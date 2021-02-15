Restrictions on geospatial data for map-making liberalised by India

-
New Delhi, 15/2: The Government made a drastic change in the country’s maping policy.
The government on Monday liberalised regulations on geospatial data, making it freely available in the country for innovation and IT companies.
The change is made specifically for Indian companies through updating the current guidelines pertaining to developing map technologies.
In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said liberalising the acquisition and production of geospatial data was a massive step in “our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.
Union Minister for Science and Technology said today while talking to reporters that the move will help drive efficiencies in agriculture and emergency-response capabilities while also facilitating rise of new-age industries. “PM Swamitva Yojana is a shining example of the use of geospatial data to empower our rural population.”