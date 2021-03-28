India All-out for 329, Is it Enough to stop England?

COVID-19 Updates World 127,440,249 World Confirmed: 127,440,249 Active: 21,950,960 Recovered: 102,697,740 Death: 2,791,549

Pune, 28/3: Indian Team was all-out for 329 runs in 48.2 overs in the final ODI at Pune. Risabh Pant top-scored with 78 runs. He along with Hardik Pandya stitched together a 99 runs partnership to pull India out of danger at 157-4.

English captain Jos Butler yet again won the toss and invited India to Bat first. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a Blazing start with a 103 runs partnership. But India suffered a mini-collapse and lost 4 wickets in quick succession. After that Hardik Pandya and Risabh Pant countered the attack and smashed English Bowlers all around the park. Pant got out at 78 off 62 balls and Hardik Pandya scored 64 runs off 44 balls. Shardul Thakur also scored quick runs down the order.

For England Mark Wood picked up 3-34 and was the pick of the bowlers. Adil Rashid picked up 2 wickets but went for 81 runs. Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Ben Stokes, Moen Ali, and Liam Livingstone Picked one wickets each.