India beat Australia by 11 runs in first T20I

COVID-19 Updates World 65,667,823 World Confirmed: 65,667,823 Active: 18,626,107 Recovered: 45,527,047 Death: 1,514,669

USA 14,535,196 USA Confirmed: 14,535,196 Active: 5,690,940 Recovered: 8,561,427 Death: 282,829

India 9,571,780 India Confirmed: 9,571,780 Active: 416,264 Recovered: 9,016,289 Death: 139,227

Brazil 6,487,516 Brazil Confirmed: 6,487,516 Active: 587,199 Recovered: 5,725,010 Death: 175,307

Russia 2,402,949 Russia Confirmed: 2,402,949 Active: 472,021 Recovered: 1,888,752 Death: 42,176

UK 1,674,134 UK Confirmed: 1,674,134 Active: 1,614,021 Recovered: N/A Death: 60,113

Italy 1,664,829 Italy Confirmed: 1,664,829 Active: 759,982 Recovered: 846,809 Death: 58,038

Germany 1,131,828 Germany Confirmed: 1,131,828 Active: 292,925 Recovered: 820,600 Death: 18,303

Turkey 733,261 Turkey Confirmed: 733,261 Active: 300,614 Recovered: 418,331 Death: 14,316

Pakistan 410,072 Pakistan Confirmed: 410,072 Active: 51,507 Recovered: 350,305 Death: 8,260

China 86,584 China Confirmed: 86,584 Active: 271 Recovered: 81,679 Death: 4,634

Canberra, 4/12: India has defeated Australia by 11 runs in the first of three T20i matches, played at Manuka Oval. Chasing 162 for a victory Australia only managed to score 150 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal who came in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja managed to bag 3-25 in his allotted 4 overs. Debutant T Natarajan also bagged 3 wickets in his 4 overs.

Previously KL Rahul’s half-century and Ravindra Jadeja’s blistering 44 of just 23 balls took India to a respectable total of 161-7.

For Australia captain Aaron Finch top-scored with 35 runs, with his fellow opener D Arcy Short scored second highest runs with 34.

With this victory, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The next game of the series is scheduled to be played on Sunday in Sydney.