India beat Australia by 11 runs in first T20I

-
World
65,667,823
WorldConfirmed: 65,667,823Active: 18,626,107Recovered: 45,527,047Death: 1,514,669
-
USA
14,535,196
USAConfirmed: 14,535,196Active: 5,690,940Recovered: 8,561,427Death: 282,829
-
India
9,571,780
IndiaConfirmed: 9,571,780Active: 416,264Recovered: 9,016,289Death: 139,227
-
Brazil
6,487,516
BrazilConfirmed: 6,487,516Active: 587,199Recovered: 5,725,010Death: 175,307
-
Russia
2,402,949
RussiaConfirmed: 2,402,949Active: 472,021Recovered: 1,888,752Death: 42,176
-
UK
1,674,134
UKConfirmed: 1,674,134Active: 1,614,021Recovered: N/ADeath: 60,113
-
Italy
1,664,829
ItalyConfirmed: 1,664,829Active: 759,982Recovered: 846,809Death: 58,038
-
Germany
1,131,828
GermanyConfirmed: 1,131,828Active: 292,925Recovered: 820,600Death: 18,303
-
Turkey
733,261
TurkeyConfirmed: 733,261Active: 300,614Recovered: 418,331Death: 14,316
-
Pakistan
410,072
PakistanConfirmed: 410,072Active: 51,507Recovered: 350,305Death: 8,260
-
China
86,584
ChinaConfirmed: 86,584Active: 271Recovered: 81,679Death: 4,634
Canberra, 4/12: India has defeated Australia by 11 runs in the first of three T20i matches, played at Manuka Oval. Chasing 162 for a victory Australia only managed to score 150 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.
Yuzvendra Chahal who came in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja managed to bag 3-25 in his allotted 4 overs. Debutant T Natarajan also bagged 3 wickets in his 4 overs.
Previously KL Rahul’s half-century and Ravindra Jadeja’s blistering 44 of just 23 balls took India to a respectable total of 161-7.
For Australia captain Aaron Finch top-scored with 35 runs, with his fellow opener D Arcy Short scored second highest runs with 34.
With this victory, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The next game of the series is scheduled to be played on Sunday in Sydney.