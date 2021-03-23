India beat England by 66 Runs!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Pune,23/3: India beat England by 66 Runs in 1st Odi at Pune. India now is 1-0 up in the series. Johnny Bairstow top scored for England with 94 runs and Prasidh Krishna was the highest wicket taker for India with figures of 4-54.

 

