COVID-19 Updates
-
World
124,609,317
-
USA
30,589,500
-
Brazil
12,051,619
-
India
11,733,369
-
Russia
4,474,610
-
UK
4,307,304
-
Italy
3,419,616
-
Turkey
3,061,520
-
Germany
2,682,503
-
Pakistan
633,741
-
China
90,115
Pune,23/3: India beat England by 66 Runs in 1st Odi at Pune. India now is 1-0 up in the series. Johnny Bairstow top scored for England with 94 runs and Prasidh Krishna was the highest wicket taker for India with figures of 4-54.