India Celebrates ‘Parakram Diwas’ on Netaji’s Birth Anniversary

New Delhi, 23/1: In Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 124th birth anniversary, the centre has decided to observe the day as ‘Parakram Diwas’. The nation is celebration the Birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest son Subhash Chandra Bose.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on Netaji’s Birthday and said, “Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.”
May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of…a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/6UxeBoKJX7
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021
PM Modi will be visiting West Bengal today to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary.
Dear sisters and brothers of West Bengal,
I am honoured to be in your midst, that too on the auspicious day of #ParakramDivas.
During the programmes in Kolkata, we will pay tributes to the brave Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. https://t.co/FDZtTiQe3O
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021