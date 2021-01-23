India Celebrates ‘Parakram Diwas’ on Netaji’s Birth Anniversary

New Delhi, 23/1: In Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 124th birth anniversary, the centre has decided to observe the day as ‘Parakram Diwas’. The nation is celebration the Birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest son Subhash Chandra Bose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on Netaji’s Birthday and said, “Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.”

PM Modi will be visiting West Bengal today to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary.

