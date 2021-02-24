India condemns Pakistan in UN

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 25/2 :India on Wednesday condemned Pakistan for “baseless and malicious propaganda” from international forums and said that Pakistan (Pakistan) glanced into its anthem before pointing fingers at New Delhi. Using its right to reply in response to the statement of the representative of Pakistan at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India said that it is not surprised by the Pakistani representative once again misusing the UN Forum.

 

Seema Pujani, the second secretary at India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, said, “It is not new to constantly misuse Pakistan in various forums for baseless and malicious propaganda against India.” The state of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India. Pujani said, “The steps taken by the government to ensure good governance and development in these union territories is our internal matter.”

 

He said that among the countries with the worst human rights record in the world, the country got a glimpse of India before raising its finger. Underlining the violence, institutional discrimination and oppression against minorities including Hindus, Christians and Sikhs in Pakistan, Pujani said that there are frequent attacks on the religious places of minorities.

 

‘Atrocities on women, forced conversions’

He said that the condition of women belonging to minority communities, especially Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities in Pakistan is pathetic and according to a recently published report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, there are about a thousand women of minority communities kidnapped and abducted every year The proselytizing is done and then they are forcibly married.

