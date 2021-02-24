India condemns Pakistan in UN

COVID-19 Updates World 112,945,659 World Confirmed: 112,945,659 Active: 21,902,748 Recovered: 88,539,494 Death: 2,503,417

USA 28,928,705 USA Confirmed: 28,928,705 Active: 9,162,410 Recovered: 19,250,261 Death: 516,034

India 11,046,432 India Confirmed: 11,046,432 Active: 153,257 Recovered: 10,736,433 Death: 156,742

Brazil 10,260,621 Brazil Confirmed: 10,260,621 Active: 796,811 Recovered: 9,215,164 Death: 248,646

Russia 4,200,902 Russia Confirmed: 4,200,902 Active: 364,910 Recovered: 3,751,562 Death: 84,430

UK 4,144,577 UK Confirmed: 4,144,577 Active: 1,356,364 Recovered: 2,666,466 Death: 121,747

Italy 2,848,564 Italy Confirmed: 2,848,564 Active: 389,433 Recovered: 2,362,465 Death: 96,666

Turkey 2,665,194 Turkey Confirmed: 2,665,194 Active: 96,616 Recovered: 2,540,293 Death: 28,285

Germany 2,410,638 Germany Confirmed: 2,410,638 Active: 123,534 Recovered: 2,217,700 Death: 69,404

Pakistan 574,580 Pakistan Confirmed: 574,580 Active: 23,665 Recovered: 538,207 Death: 12,708

China 89,864 China Confirmed: 89,864 Active: 370 Recovered: 84,858 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 25/2 :India on Wednesday condemned Pakistan for “baseless and malicious propaganda” from international forums and said that Pakistan (Pakistan) glanced into its anthem before pointing fingers at New Delhi. Using its right to reply in response to the statement of the representative of Pakistan at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India said that it is not surprised by the Pakistani representative once again misusing the UN Forum.

Seema Pujani, the second secretary at India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, said, “It is not new to constantly misuse Pakistan in various forums for baseless and malicious propaganda against India.” The state of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India. Pujani said, “The steps taken by the government to ensure good governance and development in these union territories is our internal matter.”

He said that among the countries with the worst human rights record in the world, the country got a glimpse of India before raising its finger. Underlining the violence, institutional discrimination and oppression against minorities including Hindus, Christians and Sikhs in Pakistan, Pujani said that there are frequent attacks on the religious places of minorities.

‘Atrocities on women, forced conversions’

He said that the condition of women belonging to minority communities, especially Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities in Pakistan is pathetic and according to a recently published report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, there are about a thousand women of minority communities kidnapped and abducted every year The proselytizing is done and then they are forcibly married.