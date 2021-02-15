India just seven wickets away from a memorable Test win, Ashwin scores a century

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chennai, 15/2: India is on the verge of victory in the second test match against England. At the end of the day’s play, England are tottering at 53-3, chasing an improbable 482 for a win.

India began its day at 54-1 but soon lost Pujara in a bizarre fashion, when his bat got stuck in his crease and a throw from the short leg fielder Olly Pope hit his stump. Rohit Sharma also followed soon after scoring 26 runs. India lost quick wickets and were reduced to 106-6, but a long partnership between captain Virat Kohli and local boy Ravichandran Ashwin studied the innings. The duo added 96 runs for the seventh wicket. Virat Kohli fell just before tea for 62, but this didn’t stop Ashwin from scoring a spectacular century in front of his home crowd. He was the last man to get out at 106. India scored 286 runs and led England by 481 runs.

English bowlers toiled hard for wickets but their efforts were not successful owing to batting master-class from Kohli and Ashwin. Jack Leech and Moeen Ali picked up 4 wickets each and Olly stone got the wicket of the Centurian Ashwin.

India would be looking to send England packing as soon as possible on the fourth day. A pitch that is spitting venom, a mammoth total, a red-hot Indian bowling attack, and plenty of time in hand, Englan’s survival in this test looks bleak.

 

