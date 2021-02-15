Disha, Nikita, Shantanu had a Zoom call meet before Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police

-
WorldConfirmed: 109,446,439Active: 25,338,736Recovered: 81,694,989Death: 2,412,714
USAConfirmed: 28,261,470Active: 9,540,008Recovered: 18,224,288Death: 497,174
IndiaConfirmed: 10,916,589Active: 139,605Recovered: 10,621,220Death: 155,764
BrazilConfirmed: 9,834,513Active: 849,795Recovered: 8,745,424Death: 239,294
RussiaConfirmed: 4,086,090Active: 398,534Recovered: 3,607,036Death: 80,520
UKConfirmed: 4,038,078Active: 1,760,397Recovered: 2,160,515Death: 117,166
ItalyConfirmed: 2,721,879Active: 402,783Recovered: 2,225,519Death: 93,577
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,586,183Active: 83,383Recovered: 2,475,329Death: 27,471
GermanyConfirmed: 2,341,701Active: 147,335Recovered: 2,128,800Death: 65,566
PakistanConfirmed: 564,077Active: 25,747Recovered: 525,997Death: 12,333
ChinaConfirmed: 89,772Active: 637Recovered: 84,499Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 15/2: Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob, and Shantanu Muluk held a Zoom meeting before the Republic Day to plan a social media buzz on the tractor rally, the Delhi Police said today. Disha was arrested yesterday and Nikita, Shantanu are wanted in the case. Nikita Jacob has approached the Bombay High Court for protection from arrest for four weeks.
The police said Puneet, a Canada-based woman, had put Nikita Jacob, Disha Ravi, and Shantanu in touch with Poetic Justice Foundation. They had a zoom meeting on January 11
The police said evidence against Disha Ravi was found from her cellphone data. It also claimed that Disha, Nikita Jacob, and Shantanu Muluk had created Toolkit and shared it with others for editing.