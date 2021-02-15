Disha, Nikita, Shantanu had a Zoom call meet before Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police

COVID-19 Updates World 109,446,439 World Confirmed: 109,446,439 Active: 25,338,736 Recovered: 81,694,989 Death: 2,412,714

New Delhi, 15/2: Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob, and Shantanu Muluk held a Zoom meeting before the Republic Day to plan a social media buzz on the tractor rally, the Delhi Police said today. Disha was arrested yesterday and Nikita, Shantanu are wanted in the case. Nikita Jacob has approached the Bombay High Court for protection from arrest for four weeks.

The police said Puneet, a Canada-based woman, had put Nikita Jacob, Disha Ravi, and Shantanu in touch with Poetic Justice Foundation. They had a zoom meeting on January 11

The police said evidence against Disha Ravi was found from her cellphone data. It also claimed that Disha, Nikita Jacob, and Shantanu Muluk had created Toolkit and shared it with others for editing.