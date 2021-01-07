India may get Nasal Vaccine, trials to begin soon in Nagpur

National
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 7/1: India is all set to have its nasal Corona vaccine. Bharat Biotech is al, set to roll out the vaccines soon for which the trials will begin at Gillurkar Multi Speciality in Nagpur.

According to Bharat Biotech’s head Dr Krishna Ella, “We are working on a nasal vaccine and have partnered with the Washington University School of Medicine. We are working on a single dose vaccine compare to the two-dose inactivated vaccine. Research has proven that the nasal vaccine is the best choice. Coronavirus also attacks through the nose.”

The trials will be conducted on at least 30-45 healthy volunteers above the age of 18 till the age of 65 years at four trial sites in the country – Bhuvneshwar, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
