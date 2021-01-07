India may get Nasal Vaccine, trials to begin soon in Nagpur

COVID-19 Updates World 87,770,643 World Confirmed: 87,770,643 Active: 22,611,740 Recovered: 63,264,920 Death: 1,893,983

USA 21,857,616 USA Confirmed: 21,857,616 Active: 8,463,484 Recovered: 13,024,142 Death: 369,990

India 10,395,938 India Confirmed: 10,395,938 Active: 228,707 Recovered: 10,016,859 Death: 150,372

Brazil 7,874,539 Brazil Confirmed: 7,874,539 Active: 638,966 Recovered: 7,036,530 Death: 199,043

Russia 3,332,142 Russia Confirmed: 3,332,142 Active: 562,233 Recovered: 2,709,452 Death: 60,457

UK 2,836,801 UK Confirmed: 2,836,801 Active: 1,413,631 Recovered: 1,345,824 Death: 77,346

Turkey 2,283,931 Turkey Confirmed: 2,283,931 Active: 97,821 Recovered: 2,164,040 Death: 22,070

Italy 2,201,945 Italy Confirmed: 2,201,945 Active: 568,712 Recovered: 1,556,356 Death: 76,877

Germany 1,843,911 Germany Confirmed: 1,843,911 Active: 331,593 Recovered: 1,474,000 Death: 38,318

Pakistan 495,075 Pakistan Confirmed: 495,075 Active: 34,049 Recovered: 450,515 Death: 10,511

China 87,278 China Confirmed: 87,278 Active: 485 Recovered: 82,159 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 7/1: India is all set to have its nasal Corona vaccine. Bharat Biotech is al, set to roll out the vaccines soon for which the trials will begin at Gillurkar Multi Speciality in Nagpur.

According to Bharat Biotech’s head Dr Krishna Ella, “We are working on a nasal vaccine and have partnered with the Washington University School of Medicine. We are working on a single dose vaccine compare to the two-dose inactivated vaccine. Research has proven that the nasal vaccine is the best choice. Coronavirus also attacks through the nose.”

The trials will be conducted on at least 30-45 healthy volunteers above the age of 18 till the age of 65 years at four trial sites in the country – Bhuvneshwar, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad.