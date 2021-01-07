Good News for Alcohol Lovers of the State, Bars to open soon

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 87,783,333
    World
    Confirmed: 87,783,333
    Active: 22,623,345
    Recovered: 63,265,720
    Death: 1,894,268
  • USA 21,857,616
    USA
    Confirmed: 21,857,616
    Active: 8,463,484
    Recovered: 13,024,142
    Death: 369,990
  • India 10,395,938
    India
    Confirmed: 10,395,938
    Active: 228,707
    Recovered: 10,016,859
    Death: 150,372
  • Brazil 7,874,539
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,874,539
    Active: 638,966
    Recovered: 7,036,530
    Death: 199,043
  • Russia 3,332,142
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,332,142
    Active: 562,233
    Recovered: 2,709,452
    Death: 60,457
  • UK 2,836,801
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,836,801
    Active: 1,413,631
    Recovered: 1,345,824
    Death: 77,346
  • Turkey 2,283,931
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,283,931
    Active: 97,821
    Recovered: 2,164,040
    Death: 22,070
  • Italy 2,201,945
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,201,945
    Active: 568,712
    Recovered: 1,556,356
    Death: 76,877
  • Germany 1,843,911
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,843,911
    Active: 331,593
    Recovered: 1,474,000
    Death: 38,318
  • Pakistan 495,075
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 495,075
    Active: 34,049
    Recovered: 450,515
    Death: 10,511
  • China 87,278
    China
    Confirmed: 87,278
    Active: 485
    Recovered: 82,159
    Death: 4,634

Bhubaneswar, 7/1: The Excise Department of Odisha has issued a statement that allows the Alcohol counters in the state to continue selling alcoholic beverages.

The Excise Department on Wednesday issued a statement in which it stated that counter sell of Foreign made Foreign Liquor(FMFL), Indian made Foreign Liquor(IMFL), Beer, Wine, Ready to Drink(RTD) beverages will be allowed in the licensed IMFL ‘ON’ AND ‘OFF’ shops. The home delivery of alcohols will also be continued.

The government has also allowed the consumption of alcohol in hotels, bars, and restaurants. The alcohol counters are asked to follow the SOPs regarding COVID 19.

