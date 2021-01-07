Good News for Alcohol Lovers of the State, Bars to open soon

Bhubaneswar, 7/1: The Excise Department of Odisha has issued a statement that allows the Alcohol counters in the state to continue selling alcoholic beverages.

The Excise Department on Wednesday issued a statement in which it stated that counter sell of Foreign made Foreign Liquor(FMFL), Indian made Foreign Liquor(IMFL), Beer, Wine, Ready to Drink(RTD) beverages will be allowed in the licensed IMFL ‘ON’ AND ‘OFF’ shops. The home delivery of alcohols will also be continued.

The government has also allowed the consumption of alcohol in hotels, bars, and restaurants. The alcohol counters are asked to follow the SOPs regarding COVID 19.