India-Nepal to operate single flight in a day, enters bilateral air bubble deal

COVID-19 Updates World 69,260,044 World Confirmed: 69,260,044 Active: 19,670,061 Recovered: 48,013,832 Death: 1,576,151

USA 15,820,042 USA Confirmed: 15,820,042 Active: 6,296,933 Recovered: 9,226,411 Death: 296,698

India 9,767,371 India Confirmed: 9,767,371 Active: 372,293 Recovered: 9,253,306 Death: 141,772

Brazil 6,730,118 Brazil Confirmed: 6,730,118 Active: 649,575 Recovered: 5,901,511 Death: 179,032

Russia 2,541,199 Russia Confirmed: 2,541,199 Active: 488,689 Recovered: 2,007,792 Death: 44,718

Italy 1,770,149 Italy Confirmed: 1,770,149 Active: 710,515 Recovered: 997,895 Death: 61,739

UK 1,766,819 UK Confirmed: 1,766,819 Active: 1,704,253 Recovered: N/A Death: 62,566

Germany 1,242,253 Germany Confirmed: 1,242,253 Active: 319,449 Recovered: 902,100 Death: 20,704

Turkey 925,342 Turkey Confirmed: 925,342 Active: 462,450 Recovered: 447,361 Death: 15,531

Pakistan 429,280 Pakistan Confirmed: 429,280 Active: 46,376 Recovered: 374,301 Death: 8,603

China 86,673 China Confirmed: 86,673 Active: 285 Recovered: 81,754 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 10/12: India and Nepal have entered a bilateral air bubble deal to operate flights for better connectivity even with adequate security measures and Covid-19 protocols in place. India has entered bilateral bubble arrangements with several nations to allow flight operations in a safe environment.

“We are starting with Indians, Nepalese, OCI/PIO cardholders of all nationalities and all valid Indian visa holders (except tourist visa),” said a source on the India-Nepal air bubble arrangement.

“Initially we are starting with one flight daily from each side between Delhi and Kathmandu. From the Indian side, it will be Air India which in normal times had a daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu,” said the government source. The air bubble arrangement with Nepal will follow medical protocols as is being done with other countries, which include a mandatory RT-PCR test report of 72 hours prior to travel.