India-Nepal to operate single flight in a day, enters bilateral air bubble deal

National
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
New Delhi, 10/12: India and Nepal have entered a bilateral air bubble deal to operate flights for better connectivity even with adequate security measures and Covid-19 protocols in place. India has entered bilateral bubble arrangements with several nations to allow flight operations in a safe environment.

“We are starting with Indians, Nepalese, OCI/PIO cardholders of all nationalities and all valid Indian visa holders (except tourist visa),” said a source on the India-Nepal air bubble arrangement.

“Initially we are starting with one flight daily from each side between Delhi and Kathmandu. From the Indian side, it will be Air India which in normal times had a daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu,” said the government source. The air bubble arrangement with Nepal will follow medical protocols as is being done with other countries, which include a mandatory RT-PCR test report of 72 hours prior to travel.

