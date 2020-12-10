Corona Vaccine: Canada approves Pfizer’s Covid 19 Vaccine, becomes latest country to do so

FeaturedInternational
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 69,260,257
    World
    Confirmed: 69,260,257
    Active: 19,670,185
    Recovered: 48,013,903
    Death: 1,576,169
  • USA 15,820,042
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,820,042
    Active: 6,296,933
    Recovered: 9,226,411
    Death: 296,698
  • India 9,767,371
    India
    Confirmed: 9,767,371
    Active: 372,293
    Recovered: 9,253,306
    Death: 141,772
  • Brazil 6,730,118
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,730,118
    Active: 649,575
    Recovered: 5,901,511
    Death: 179,032
  • Russia 2,541,199
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,541,199
    Active: 488,689
    Recovered: 2,007,792
    Death: 44,718
  • Italy 1,770,149
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,770,149
    Active: 710,515
    Recovered: 997,895
    Death: 61,739
  • UK 1,766,819
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,766,819
    Active: 1,704,253
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 62,566
  • Germany 1,242,253
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,242,253
    Active: 319,449
    Recovered: 902,100
    Death: 20,704
  • Turkey 925,342
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 925,342
    Active: 462,450
    Recovered: 447,361
    Death: 15,531
  • Pakistan 429,280
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 429,280
    Active: 46,376
    Recovered: 374,301
    Death: 8,603
  • China 86,673
    China
    Confirmed: 86,673
    Active: 285
    Recovered: 81,754
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi(Ottawa), 10/12: Canada approves its first Covid 19 vaccine on Wednesday, clearing the way for doses of the Pfizer Inc shots to be delivered and administered across the country as soon as next week.

Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to greenlight the Pfizer vaccine, developed with Germany’s BioNTech SE. “The approval of the vaccine is supported by evidence that it is safe, effective and of good quality,” regulator Health Canada said in a statement.

Canada will receive an early shipment of up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer`s vaccine by the end of the month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.