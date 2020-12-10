Corona Vaccine: Canada approves Pfizer’s Covid 19 Vaccine, becomes latest country to do so

COVID-19 Updates World 69,260,257 World Confirmed: 69,260,257 Active: 19,670,185 Recovered: 48,013,903 Death: 1,576,169

New Delhi(Ottawa), 10/12: Canada approves its first Covid 19 vaccine on Wednesday, clearing the way for doses of the Pfizer Inc shots to be delivered and administered across the country as soon as next week.

Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to greenlight the Pfizer vaccine, developed with Germany’s BioNTech SE. “The approval of the vaccine is supported by evidence that it is safe, effective and of good quality,” regulator Health Canada said in a statement.

Canada will receive an early shipment of up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer`s vaccine by the end of the month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.