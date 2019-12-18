India sets a gargantuan target of 388

Vigaz, 18/12: Riding on the centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul and some absolute unbelievable hitting from Rishab Pant and Shreyas Iyer, India sets a massive target of 387-5.

Previously West Indies won the toss and invited India to bat first . Shardul Thakur came into the squad in place of Shivam Dube. Both the openers played with a mix of caution with aggression and gave India a perfect start.

Rohit Sharma smashed a 159 of 139 balls whereas K L Rahul also scored a century (102 of 104 balls) . Virat Kohli was unlucky and got out for a golden duck. But Shreyas Iyer and Risabh Pant absolutely hammered West Indies bowling . Risabh scored 39 of just 16 balls with 3 fours and 4 sixes whereas Shreyas scored 53 of 34 balls. Kedar Yadav remained not out on 16.