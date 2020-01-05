India sets to start the new year on a high vs SriLanka

Guwahati,5/1: Indian Cricket team will want to start the new year on a high against a rejuvenated SriLankan team in the first T20 in Guwahati. All eyes will be on the return of Sikhar Dhawan who will be looking to gain back his place in the team.

SriLanka came into the series on a high after defeating Pakistan 3-0. This is a massive boost for Mickey Auther’s team. They will be high on energy to cause an upset in the most uncertain format of the game of Cricket.

Though it rained lightly in the previous two days, we can expect clear weather for the match. The pitch is expected to be more beneficial to the batsman so we can expect some fireworks. The match will begin at 7 PM IST.