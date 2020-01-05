Haryana govt approves 212 new schemes worth over Rs 200 crore

Haryana,5/1: The Haryana government approved 212 new schemes worth Rs 201 crore to protect agricultural land on Saturday. The development occurred at the 51st meeting of the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board (HSDR&FCB) held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

According to the official statement, most of the schemes focus on the protection of agriculture land, procurement of flood machinery, repair or reconstruction of bridges or structures and more. Khattar directed all the Deputy Commissioners in the state and Superintendent Engineers (SEs) of the Irrigation Department to ensure speedy implementation of these schemes with the target to complete all short-term schemes by June 30