Melbourne, 8/3: Brilliant and attacking batting by openers Beth Mooney(78 of 54) and Alyssa Healy (75 of 39) propelled Australia to a gargantuan target of 184. Especially Alyssa Healy took on Indian bowlers. He struck Sikha Pandey for a hattrick of sixes. For India, Dipti Sharma took 2 wickets and Radha and Poonam took one wicket each. But all the bowlers were expensive.