Potchefstroom, 4/2: With the help of a brilliant century from Yashasvi Jaiswal(105 of 113) and a half-century from Divyansh Saxena(59 of 99), the Indian Under 19 cricket team thrashed Pakistan Under 19 team by 10 wickets to enter the finale of Under 19 WorldCup.Both the openers Yashasvi and Divyansh remained unbeaten till the end. Defending champions India will look to repeat the history achieved by Prithvi Shaw’s team. India will face the winner of the New Zeland and Bangladesh match.