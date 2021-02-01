India vs England: Entire English Squad tests Covid Negative, will start training Tomorrow

Chennai, 1/2: The England cricket team that toured Sri Lanka for a series of two test matches will join Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns in Chennai on Tuesday. Stokes, Archer, and Burns have completed a hard quarantine of six days. The entire English team has tested negative for Covid 19 and will start their training on Tuesday.

ECB’s Media Manager Danny Reuben has confirmed that the test result of the entire England squad is negative and the team will practice on Tuesday.

“All PCR tests from yesterday’s test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon at 2 PM-5 PM (IST)”.

Stokes, Archer, and Burns were not a part of the Sri Lanka Test series and the trio had reached India earlier than their colleagues and had cleared the Covid test on Saturday.

India will host England for a series of four test matches, three ODIs, and five T20s. The test series will be played in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The series will start on February 5.

 

