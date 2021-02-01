Budget 2021: Defence Budget sees a 7.4% Hike

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 103,592,244
    World
    Confirmed: 103,592,244
    Active: 26,134,197
    Recovered: 75,218,800
    Death: 2,239,247
  • USA 26,767,229
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,767,229
    Active: 9,911,107
    Recovered: 16,403,843
    Death: 452,279
  • India 10,758,619
    India
    Confirmed: 10,758,619
    Active: 169,208
    Recovered: 10,434,983
    Death: 154,428
  • Brazil 9,204,731
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,204,731
    Active: 953,155
    Recovered: 8,027,042
    Death: 224,534
  • Russia 3,868,087
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,868,087
    Active: 476,295
    Recovered: 3,318,173
    Death: 73,619
  • UK 3,817,176
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,817,176
    Active: 2,037,082
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 106,158
  • Italy 2,553,032
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,553,032
    Active: 453,968
    Recovered: 2,010,548
    Death: 88,516
  • Turkey 2,477,463
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,477,463
    Active: 89,055
    Recovered: 2,362,415
    Death: 25,993
  • Germany 2,225,659
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,225,659
    Active: 232,282
    Recovered: 1,935,600
    Death: 57,777
  • Pakistan 546,428
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 546,428
    Active: 33,493
    Recovered: 501,252
    Death: 11,683
  • China 89,564
    China
    Confirmed: 89,564
    Active: 1,614
    Recovered: 83,314
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 1/2: Amidst the tensions with China, India has hiked its military expenses in the Budget for Fy 2021. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 3.62 lakh crore, excluding pensions, for defence expenditure. The budget was raised by 7.4% in the budget. The total outlay for the Defence Ministry in Budget 2021 is pegged at Rs 4,78,195.62 crore.

The outlay for weapons and modernization has been increased from Rs 1,13,734 lakh crore last year to Rs 1,35,060 crore for 2021-22 — a rise of 18 percent.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his gratitude towards the Finance minister for the Defence budget. Reportedly the defence budget is highest in 15 years.

“I specially thank PM and FM for increasing the defence budget to 4.78 lakh cr for FY21-22 which includes capital expenditure worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore. It is nearly 19 per cent increase in Defence capital expenditure. This is highest ever increase in capital outlay for defence in 15 years,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.