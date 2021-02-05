India vs England : Root’s century puts England on top

-
World
105,500,825
WorldConfirmed: 105,500,825Active: 25,860,637Recovered: 77,343,754Death: 2,296,434
-
USA
27,273,890
USAConfirmed: 27,273,890Active: 9,775,273Recovered: 17,031,629Death: 466,988
-
India
10,803,533
IndiaConfirmed: 10,803,533Active: 152,363Recovered: 10,496,308Death: 154,862
-
Brazil
9,397,769
BrazilConfirmed: 9,397,769Active: 877,123Recovered: 8,291,763Death: 228,883
-
Russia
3,934,606
RussiaConfirmed: 3,934,606Active: 445,379Recovered: 3,413,495Death: 75,732
-
UK
3,892,459
UKConfirmed: 3,892,459Active: 1,953,699Recovered: 1,828,510Death: 110,250
-
Italy
2,597,446
ItalyConfirmed: 2,597,446Active: 430,277Recovered: 2,076,928Death: 90,241
-
Turkey
2,508,988
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,508,988Active: 86,322Recovered: 2,396,199Death: 26,467
-
Germany
2,265,536
GermanyConfirmed: 2,265,536Active: 196,451Recovered: 2,008,200Death: 60,885
-
Pakistan
551,842
PakistanConfirmed: 551,842Active: 32,454Recovered: 507,502Death: 11,886
-
China
89,669
ChinaConfirmed: 89,669Active: 1,304Recovered: 83,729Death: 4,636
Chennai, 5/2: A brilliant century by Joe Root (128) and his partnership with Dom Sibley(87) has put England in the driver’s seat in the first test match against England. Joe Root and Dominic Sibley forged a 200-run stand for the third wicket to put England on top in Chennai. For India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took 2 crucial wickets.
England reached 263 for 3 at the stumps on the first day of the first Test against India on Friday.The Indian squad will be looking for quick wickets on the second day of the Test series.