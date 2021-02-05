India vs England : Root’s century puts England on top

COVID-19 Updates World 105,500,825 World Confirmed: 105,500,825 Active: 25,860,637 Recovered: 77,343,754 Death: 2,296,434

Chennai, 5/2: A brilliant century by Joe Root (128) and his partnership with Dom Sibley(87) has put England in the driver’s seat in the first test match against England. Joe Root and Dominic Sibley forged a 200-run stand for the third wicket to put England on top in Chennai. For India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took 2 crucial wickets.

England reached 263 for 3 at the stumps on the first day of the first Test against India on Friday.The Indian squad will be looking for quick wickets on the second day of the Test series.