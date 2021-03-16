India vs England T20: England Elects to Bowl first, Surya makes way for Rohit Sharma

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Ahmedabad, 16/3: England Captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss in the 3rd t20i and elected to bowl. Tom Curran is dropped for Mark Wood.

Indian Team has dropped Surya Kumar Yadav who had debuted in the last match. He even didn’t get to bat in the last match. Rohit Sharma has come into the side and will open the innings with Ishan Kissan.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

