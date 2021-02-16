India vs England Test: Massive Win for India, levels the series 1-1

COVID-19 Updates World 109,690,062 World Confirmed: 109,690,062 Active: 22,884,876 Recovered: 84,386,014 Death: 2,419,172

USA 28,317,703 USA Confirmed: 28,317,703 Active: 9,462,875 Recovered: 18,356,625 Death: 498,203

India 10,925,710 India Confirmed: 10,925,710 Active: 136,845 Recovered: 10,633,025 Death: 155,840

Brazil 9,866,710 Brazil Confirmed: 9,866,710 Active: 821,576 Recovered: 8,805,239 Death: 239,895

Russia 4,086,090 Russia Confirmed: 4,086,090 Active: 398,534 Recovered: 3,607,036 Death: 80,520

UK 4,047,843 UK Confirmed: 4,047,843 Active: 1,740,041 Recovered: 2,190,406 Death: 117,396

Italy 2,729,223 Italy Confirmed: 2,729,223 Active: 398,098 Recovered: 2,237,290 Death: 93,835

Turkey 2,594,128 Turkey Confirmed: 2,594,128 Active: 84,131 Recovered: 2,482,435 Death: 27,562

Germany 2,346,876 Germany Confirmed: 2,346,876 Active: 152,127 Recovered: 2,128,800 Death: 65,949

Pakistan 564,824 Pakistan Confirmed: 564,824 Active: 25,383 Recovered: 527,061 Death: 12,380

China 89,788 China Confirmed: 89,788 Active: 605 Recovered: 84,547 Death: 4,636

Chennai, 16/2: India have beaten England by a huge margin of 317 runs to level the series 1-1 at Chennai. Chasing a daunting 482 runs for victory, the visiting side got bundled out for 164 runs.

England started the day at 53-3, chasing an impossible mission to draw the match. Things started to go haywire for England with the brilliant stumping of Dan Lawrence by Rishabh Pant. After that wickets fell at regular intervals and the team was bundled out after lunch.

Debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel took a fifer and was well supported by Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. Ashwin got 3 wickets whereas Kuldeep got two wickets.

The action will now shift to Ahmedabad where both the teams will play the day and night test match. The 3rd test will begin on February 24.