India vs England Test: Massive Win for India, levels the series 1-1

World
WorldConfirmed: 109,690,062Active: 22,884,876Recovered: 84,386,014Death: 2,419,172
USA
USAConfirmed: 28,317,703Active: 9,462,875Recovered: 18,356,625Death: 498,203
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,925,710Active: 136,845Recovered: 10,633,025Death: 155,840
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,866,710Active: 821,576Recovered: 8,805,239Death: 239,895
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,086,090Active: 398,534Recovered: 3,607,036Death: 80,520
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,047,843Active: 1,740,041Recovered: 2,190,406Death: 117,396
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,729,223Active: 398,098Recovered: 2,237,290Death: 93,835
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,594,128Active: 84,131Recovered: 2,482,435Death: 27,562
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,346,876Active: 152,127Recovered: 2,128,800Death: 65,949
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 564,824Active: 25,383Recovered: 527,061Death: 12,380
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,788Active: 605Recovered: 84,547Death: 4,636
Chennai, 16/2: India have beaten England by a huge margin of 317 runs to level the series 1-1 at Chennai. Chasing a daunting 482 runs for victory, the visiting side got bundled out for 164 runs.
England started the day at 53-3, chasing an impossible mission to draw the match. Things started to go haywire for England with the brilliant stumping of Dan Lawrence by Rishabh Pant. After that wickets fell at regular intervals and the team was bundled out after lunch.
Debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel took a fifer and was well supported by Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. Ashwin got 3 wickets whereas Kuldeep got two wickets.
The action will now shift to Ahmedabad where both the teams will play the day and night test match. The 3rd test will begin on February 24.