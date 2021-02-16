India vs England Test: Massive Win for India, levels the series 1-1

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chennai, 16/2: India have beaten England by a huge margin of 317 runs to level the series 1-1 at Chennai. Chasing a daunting 482 runs for victory, the visiting side got bundled out for 164 runs.

England started the day at 53-3, chasing an impossible mission to draw the match. Things started to go haywire for England with the brilliant stumping of Dan Lawrence by Rishabh Pant. After that wickets fell at regular intervals and the team was bundled out after lunch.

Debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel took a fifer and was well supported by Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. Ashwin got 3 wickets whereas Kuldeep got two wickets.

The action will now shift to Ahmedabad where both the teams will play the day and night test match. The 3rd test will begin on February 24.

