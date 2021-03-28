India wins a thrilling Match to win the series 2-1

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Pune,28/3: India beat England by 7 runs to win the series 2-1. Chasing 330 to win the visitors felt 7 runs short. Sam Curran top scored for England with 95 runs. For India Shardul Thakur picked up 4 wickets and Bhuvaneswar Kumar got 3 wickets.

 

