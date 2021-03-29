Host an audio chat room with Twitter Spaces, know everything about it here

Spaces will be launched publicly next month on both Android and iOS devices.

Entertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Tweeter Spaces
Tweeter Spaces
0
Audio-based social networking has become the hottest trend in the world right now, and to cash in on the virality, Twitter has introduced audio chat rooms called Spaces within the app. Twitter Spaces is almost like talking to people in real-time via voice notes. It lets you join, listen, and speak. These Spaces are public, so anyone can join as a listener, including people who don’t follow you. You can invite up to 10 listeners to your Space by sending them a link.

Who can use Twitter Spaces

If you have an iOS or an Android device, you can join, listen to, and talk in a Space, but only a small group of people on iOS can currently create Spaces. Twitter says the feature will be made available to everyone by April this year.

https://tweeterspaces.com/

How to create your Twitter Space

Twitter Spaces can easily be created on iPhone via the app. Here’s how.

  • Open Twitter on iPhone and tap on your profile picture at the top left corner of the screen.
  • Scroll to the far right and tap Spaces.
  • Pick who can speak by choosing from EveryonePeople you follow, or Only people you invite to speak.
  • Now, tap Start your Space.
  • You can now add up to 10 speakers to join your Space.
  • Your Twitter Space will start. You’ll now have the option to add a description or name to your Space.
  • Now, tap on the three dots at the bottom and go to Adjust Settings to make changes according to your preference. You can choose whether or not you want to see captions by enabling or disabling View Captions.
  • You can then allow mic access to Speakers by toggling Allow mic to on.
  • Get started chatting in your Space.
  • When you wish to end the session, tap Leave at the top right corner.

How to join Twitter Spaces

It’s quite easy to join Twitter Spaces. You can do this from Twitter for Android and iPhone. Here’s how.

  • Open Twitter.
  • You’ll automatically see if someone has started a Space at the top of your timeline, just beside Fleets.
  • Tap the profile of the person who has started Space.
  • Tap Join this Space.
  • You will be connected and added to Space.
  • When you wish to speak, you can request mic access from the host.
  • Once the host accepts your request, your mic will be on. You can now start speaking.

The Host of a Space will have control over who can speak. They can also remove, report, and block others in the Space.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
