Host an audio chat room with Twitter Spaces, know everything about it here
Spaces will be launched publicly next month on both Android and iOS devices.
Audio-based social networking has become the hottest trend in the world right now, and to cash in on the virality, Twitter has introduced audio chat rooms called Spaces within the app. Twitter Spaces is almost like talking to people in real-time via voice notes. It lets you join, listen, and speak. These Spaces are public, so anyone can join as a listener, including people who don’t follow you. You can invite up to 10 listeners to your Space by sending them a link.