Twitter introduces voice DMs in India

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Twitter on Wednesday launched voice direct messages feature in India for iOS and Android phones. Apart from India, the voice direct messages feature is also available in two other countries – Japan and Brazil, according to reports by Android Central. Twitter had announced the plans for voice DMs last year. The microblogging platform has stated that the new feature, which it is calling an “experiment”, will be rolled out in phases across India.

 

The social media platform announced the launch of the voice DMs at the Twitter India handle. Twitter India posted a video about how the new feature works. It wrote, “Test, test: Starting today, you’ll be able to record and send voice messages in DMs Here’s how… PS. The experiment will be rolled out in phases.”

According to the video, users can start recording DMs using a small icon placed at the right of the message box. The voice DMs can be up to 140 seconds in duration. Twitter has even provided an option to review the voice message before hitting send. The feature is currently only available on the Twitter mobile app and not on the website. Android Central reports that browsers can still play voice clips.

Twitter India’s Managing Director Manish Maheshwari said , as per the Android Central report, that voice messages are designed to “give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone’s voice.” Features similar to voice DMs are already available on other social media services like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
