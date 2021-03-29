Pipili By Poll: Congress nominates Ajit Mangaraj As Party Candidate

-
World
127,771,302
WorldConfirmed: 127,771,302Active: 22,010,581Recovered: 102,964,582Death: 2,796,139
-
USA
30,962,803
USAConfirmed: 30,962,803Active: 6,989,393Recovered: 23,410,884Death: 562,526
-
Brazil
12,534,688
BrazilConfirmed: 12,534,688Active: 1,309,448Recovered: 10,912,941Death: 312,299
-
India
12,039,210
IndiaConfirmed: 12,039,210Active: 523,602Recovered: 11,353,727Death: 161,881
-
Russia
4,519,832
RussiaConfirmed: 4,519,832Active: 282,964Recovered: 4,139,128Death: 97,740
-
UK
4,333,042
UKConfirmed: 4,333,042Active: 401,034Recovered: 3,805,416Death: 126,592
-
Italy
3,532,057
ItalyConfirmed: 3,532,057Active: 573,235Recovered: 2,850,889Death: 107,933
-
Turkey
3,208,173
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,208,173Active: 220,004Recovered: 2,957,093Death: 31,076
-
Germany
2,786,345
GermanyConfirmed: 2,786,345Active: 215,077Recovered: 2,494,800Death: 76,468
-
Pakistan
659,116
PakistanConfirmed: 659,116Active: 46,663Recovered: 598,197Death: 14,256
-
China
90,182
ChinaConfirmed: 90,182Active: 172Recovered: 85,374Death: 4,636
Pipili, 29/5: After a lot of speculation and delay Congress has finally named his candidate for Pipili by election.
Ajit Mangaraj will contest from the Congress party ticket after getting final nod from AICC.
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee had shortlisted Mangaraj’s name for the by-elections along with two other candidates, Purna Swain and Nishikant Mishra.
BJP had already named Asrit Patnaik as their party candidate for the scheduled by-elections while the ruling BJD has named late Pradeep Maharathy’s son Rudra Pratap as party candidates