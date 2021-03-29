Pipili By Poll: Congress nominates Ajit Mangaraj As Party Candidate

COVID-19 Updates World 127,771,302 World Confirmed: 127,771,302 Active: 22,010,581 Recovered: 102,964,582 Death: 2,796,139

Pipili, 29/5: After a lot of speculation and delay Congress has finally named his candidate for Pipili by election.

Ajit Mangaraj will contest from the Congress party ticket after getting final nod from AICC.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee had shortlisted Mangaraj’s name for the by-elections along with two other candidates, Purna Swain and Nishikant Mishra.

BJP had already named Asrit Patnaik as their party candidate for the scheduled by-elections while the ruling BJD has named late Pradeep Maharathy’s son Rudra Pratap as party candidates