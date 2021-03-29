Pipili By Poll: Congress nominates Ajit Mangaraj As Party Candidate

FeaturedOdishaTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 127,771,302
    World
    Confirmed: 127,771,302
    Active: 22,010,581
    Recovered: 102,964,582
    Death: 2,796,139
  • USA 30,962,803
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,962,803
    Active: 6,989,393
    Recovered: 23,410,884
    Death: 562,526
  • Brazil 12,534,688
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,534,688
    Active: 1,309,448
    Recovered: 10,912,941
    Death: 312,299
  • India 12,039,210
    India
    Confirmed: 12,039,210
    Active: 523,602
    Recovered: 11,353,727
    Death: 161,881
  • Russia 4,519,832
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,519,832
    Active: 282,964
    Recovered: 4,139,128
    Death: 97,740
  • UK 4,333,042
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,333,042
    Active: 401,034
    Recovered: 3,805,416
    Death: 126,592
  • Italy 3,532,057
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,532,057
    Active: 573,235
    Recovered: 2,850,889
    Death: 107,933
  • Turkey 3,208,173
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,208,173
    Active: 220,004
    Recovered: 2,957,093
    Death: 31,076
  • Germany 2,786,345
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,786,345
    Active: 215,077
    Recovered: 2,494,800
    Death: 76,468
  • Pakistan 659,116
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 659,116
    Active: 46,663
    Recovered: 598,197
    Death: 14,256
  • China 90,182
    China
    Confirmed: 90,182
    Active: 172
    Recovered: 85,374
    Death: 4,636

Pipili, 29/5: After a lot of speculation and delay Congress has finally named his candidate for Pipili by election.

Ajit Mangaraj will contest from the Congress party ticket after getting final nod from AICC.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee had shortlisted Mangaraj’s name for the by-elections along with two other candidates, Purna Swain and Nishikant Mishra.

BJP had already named Asrit Patnaik as their party candidate for the scheduled by-elections while the ruling BJD has named late Pradeep Maharathy’s son Rudra Pratap as party candidates

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.