President Kovind Approves NCT Bill in Delhi

New Delhi,29/3: President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the National Capital Territory Government (Amendment) Act 2021. His Majesty on Sunday approved the bill that gives Lieutenant Governor prominence over the elected government. The Central Government has announced this by issuing a gazette notification regarding the approval of the National Capital Territory Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 by the President.

Accordingly, in view of the legislation passed in the Delhi Assembly, ‘Government’ will mean the ‘Lieutenant Governor’ (LG) of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the city government will have to seek the advice of the Lieutenant Governor before taking any executive action. This bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 22 and in the Rajya Sabha on March 24.

After being passed in the Rajya Sabha, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it a ‘sad day’ for democracy. At the same time, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the purpose of this amendment is to remove the ambiguity in the original bill so that the law cannot be challenged in various courts.

He had also cited a 2018 order of the Supreme Court which said that the Lt. Governor would have to inform all the decisions, proposals and agenda. If there is a difference of opinion on a matter between the Lieutenant Governor and the Council of Ministers, then the Lieutenant Governor can refer the matter to the President. Reddy had said that this bill has not been brought from any political point of view and it has been brought completely on technical grounds.