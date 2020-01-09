Indian Army chief General Naravane visits Siachen

Siachen, 9/1: Indian new Army chief M M Naravane visited Siachen to boost the morale of Indian soldiers. Siachen is located, Northern Ladakh near India-Pakistan Line of Control. Siachen is the coldest battlefield in the world.

Naravane said that ” We’re aware that everyone operating here is in very tough condition, inhospitable terrain&weather. We’re doing our best to make sure that whatever is required by the troops is made available to them including clothing&better rations. We’re aware that everyone operating here is in very tough condition, inhospitable terrain&weather. We’re doing our best to make sure that whatever is required by the troops is made available to them including clothing&better rations.”