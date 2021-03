Indian Army Jawans Dance at the Pangong Tso lake, the Video Goes Viral! Watch the Viral Video Here!

New Delhi, 27/3: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently shared a video of soldiers dancing near the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The video of the dancing jawans has gone viral in the social media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister shared the video on Twitter on March 25. He captioned it, “It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh (sic).”