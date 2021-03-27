Indian Army Jawans Dance at the Pangong Tso lake, the Video Goes Viral! Watch the Viral Video Here!

-
World
126,841,807
USA
30,853,032
Brazil
12,407,323
India
11,908,910
Russia
4,510,744
UK
4,325,315
Italy
3,488,619
Turkey
3,149,094
Germany
2,754,002
Pakistan
649,824
China
90,159
New Delhi, 27/3: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently shared a video of soldiers dancing near the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The video of the dancing jawans has gone viral in the social media.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister shared the video on Twitter on March 25. He captioned it, “It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh (sic).”
It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/d56Qjl3RhN
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 25, 2021