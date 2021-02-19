Indian Army signs MoU with Indrani Balan Foundation. Read Full report here!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kashmir, 19/2: The Indian Army and the Indrani Balan Foundation signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the financial sustainability of Army Goodwill Schools along with the Parivar School Society.

The event was attended by Mr. Punit Balan and Ms. Jahanvi Dhariwal of Indrani Balan Foundation along with Lieutenant General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander of the Indian Army.

Indrani Balan Foundation is a known welfare foundation, which has been active all across the country in numerous charitable activities. It has its base in Pune, which has now signed the MoU to finance four different Goodwill schools of areas like Uri, Trehgam, Wayne, and Hajinar in Baramulla & Kupwara Districts.

The foundation has also planned to build the required infrastructure for Pariwar School Society for the specially-abled kids in the district. The group works under the leadership of Mr. Punit Balan who has a huge experience in social work in domains like education, sports, healthcare, and restoration of ancient culture.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
