Potchefstroom,4/2: Indian bowlers restricted Pakistani batsmen within a below-par score of 172. Pakistan under 19 team was all out for 172 in 43.1 over.

For India, Sushant Mishra took 3 wickets and Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi took 2 wickets each. Pakistani skipper Rohail Nazir scored 62 runs and Haider Ali scored 56 runs.

India is expected to chase down the target with players like Yashasvi and Priyam Garg in their batting ranks.