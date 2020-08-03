Indian cricketers celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Despite the fact that Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in our country, India celebrated Raksha Bandhan today. Some celebrated with their family and some celebrated it virtually. Indian cricketers also celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Sachin, Sikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their family.

Wishing everyone a Happy & Blessed Raksha Bandhan! Renu, you will forever be my favorite companion!🌼 I promise that I will forever be there for you ❤️. To all the brothers and sisters, let's celebrate this Bandhan of Love💛❤️🧿🤟 pic.twitter.com/y2TAqirBca

We’ve got a bond for a lifetime! Happy #RakshaBandhan to my amazing sisters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o5wUix4pPj

This year's Raksha Bandhan is a little different.

In spite of the 'temporary' distance, the bond of love I share with my sisters is stronger than ever.

Hope all of you have a blessed #RakshaBandhan. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/d30szyIqpg

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2020