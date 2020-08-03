Indian cricketers celebrate Raksha Bandhan

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Despite the fact that Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in our country, India celebrated Raksha Bandhan today. Some celebrated with their family and some celebrated it virtually.  Indian cricketers also celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Sachin, Sikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their family.

