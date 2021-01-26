Indian Helicopter Crashes in Kathua, 1 Pilot Dead

COVID-19 Updates World 100,285,517 World Confirmed: 100,285,517 Active: 25,841,223 Recovered: 72,294,833 Death: 2,149,461

USA 25,861,597 USA Confirmed: 25,861,597 Active: 9,812,845 Recovered: 15,617,360 Death: 431,392

India 10,677,710 India Confirmed: 10,677,710 Active: 178,101 Recovered: 10,345,985 Death: 153,624

Brazil 8,872,964 Brazil Confirmed: 8,872,964 Active: 945,650 Recovered: 7,709,602 Death: 217,712

Russia 3,738,690 Russia Confirmed: 3,738,690 Active: 518,009 Recovered: 3,150,763 Death: 69,918

UK 3,669,658 UK Confirmed: 3,669,658 Active: 1,922,909 Recovered: 1,648,218 Death: 98,531

Italy 2,475,372 Italy Confirmed: 2,475,372 Active: 491,630 Recovered: 1,897,861 Death: 85,881

Turkey 2,435,247 Turkey Confirmed: 2,435,247 Active: 95,634 Recovered: 2,314,403 Death: 25,210

Germany 2,154,656 Germany Confirmed: 2,154,656 Active: 277,754 Recovered: 1,823,500 Death: 53,402

Pakistan 535,914 Pakistan Confirmed: 535,914 Active: 34,412 Recovered: 490,126 Death: 11,376

China 89,197 China Confirmed: 89,197 Active: 1,885 Recovered: 82,676 Death: 4,636

Jammu, 26/1: An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Kathua district’s Lakhanpur near Jammu and Kashmir-Punjab border on Monday evening. Two pilots were in the chopper when the crash happened.

Both pilots were rushed to a hospital. While one of them is said to be critical, the other pilot passed away due to severe injuries.

The helicopter involved in the incident is HAL Dhruv and the reason behind the crash is believed to be a technical glitch.