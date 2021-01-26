Indian Helicopter Crashes in Kathua, 1 Pilot Dead

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Jammu, 26/1: An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Kathua district’s Lakhanpur near Jammu and Kashmir-Punjab border on Monday evening. Two pilots were in the chopper when the crash happened.

Both pilots were rushed to a hospital. While one of them is said to be critical, the other pilot passed away due to severe injuries.

The helicopter involved in the incident is HAL Dhruv and the reason behind the crash is believed to be a technical glitch.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
