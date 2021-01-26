PM Modi greets nation on Republic Day

-
World
100,285,517
WorldConfirmed: 100,285,517Active: 25,841,223Recovered: 72,294,833Death: 2,149,461
-
USA
25,861,597
USAConfirmed: 25,861,597Active: 9,812,845Recovered: 15,617,360Death: 431,392
-
India
10,677,710
IndiaConfirmed: 10,677,710Active: 178,101Recovered: 10,345,985Death: 153,624
-
Brazil
8,872,964
BrazilConfirmed: 8,872,964Active: 945,650Recovered: 7,709,602Death: 217,712
-
Russia
3,738,690
RussiaConfirmed: 3,738,690Active: 518,009Recovered: 3,150,763Death: 69,918
-
UK
3,669,658
UKConfirmed: 3,669,658Active: 1,922,909Recovered: 1,648,218Death: 98,531
-
Italy
2,475,372
ItalyConfirmed: 2,475,372Active: 491,630Recovered: 1,897,861Death: 85,881
-
Turkey
2,435,247
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,435,247Active: 95,634Recovered: 2,314,403Death: 25,210
-
Germany
2,154,656
GermanyConfirmed: 2,154,656Active: 277,754Recovered: 1,823,500Death: 53,402
-
Pakistan
535,914
PakistanConfirmed: 535,914Active: 34,412Recovered: 490,126Death: 11,376
-
China
89,197
ChinaConfirmed: 89,197Active: 1,885Recovered: 82,676Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 26/1 : India is celebrating 72nd Republic Day. On the occasion of Republic Day, Prime minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet the nation.
The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.
देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!
Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021