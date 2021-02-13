Indian-Origin Arora Akanksha to contest for the position of UN Chief

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New York, 13/2: Arora Akanksha, an Indian-Origin employee at the UN has announced her candidacy for the position of UN Security-General. She will contest against Antonio Guterres, who is seeking a second five-year term beginning January 2022.

Akanksha works as an audit coordinator for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said she will run for the post of the world’s top diplomat, and launched her campaign #AroraForSG this month.

“People in my position aren’t supposed to stand up to the ones in charge. We are supposed to wait our turn, hop on the hamster wheel, go to work, keep our heads down and accept that the world is the way it is,” Akanksha said in a video which she posted announcing her candidacy.

“For 75 years, the UN has not fulfilled its promise to the world – refugees haven’t been protected, humanitarian aid has been minimal, and technology and innovation have been on the back-burner. We deserve a UN that leads progress,” she said.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
