Deep Sidhu taken to Red Fort as a part of investigation

New Delhi, 13/2: Actor-Activist Deep Sidhu who was arrested on Tuesday, February 9 was taken to the Red Fort on Saturday as a part of a Police investigation. Sidhu was arrested in connection to the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort.
Before taking him to the Red Fort, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police also took Deep Sidhu to the route that they took to reach the Red Fort on January 26. According to the Delhi Police Iqbal Singh and Deep Sindhu were taken to the route that they took on the Republic Day.
Both Iqbal Singh and Deep Sidhu are being shown the route that they took to reach Red Fort on 26th January, as a part of the investigation: Delhi Police
— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021