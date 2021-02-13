Dia Mirza to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Feb 15

COVID-19 Updates World 108,764,878 World Confirmed: 108,764,878 Active: 25,421,427 Recovered: 80,948,420 Death: 2,395,031

Mumbai, 13/2: There is a piece of good news for all the Dia Mirza fans. Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is going to tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. If reports are to be believed, the couple will get married in an intimate ceremony on February 15.

Dia was previously married to businessman Sahil Sangha. They both announced their separation on August 2019 after 5 years of their marraige.