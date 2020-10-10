Indian-origin Srikant Datar named Dean of Harvard Business School

Srikant Datar, a well-known educator of Indian descent, has been appointed as the new dean of Harvard Business School. Datar has been named its 11th Dean. He will replace the current dean of the school, Nitin Noharia. Harvard has announced that he will take office on January 2.

Harvard School has a history of 112 years. Srikkanth graduated from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and became a professor at Harvard Business School in 1996. He has been a professor and associate dean at Harvard Business School.