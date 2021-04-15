Indian Railways: Half a dozen new special trains will run from Mumbai, Railways has increased many trains, see list

Indian Railways Additional Special Trains latest Update: The state of Maharashtra is most affected by the havoc of Corona released in the country. Restrictions like lockdown in the state for breaks at the uncontrollable pace of the corona epidemic. Meanwhile, the migration of workers and migrant laborers from many major cities including Mumbai in Maharashtra is also going on.

Railways appeal to passengers not to panic

The Central Railway has appealed to the passengers not to panic. According to the railways, additional trains are being run as per the requirement. Explained that due to increasing cases of corona infection in Mumbai and lockdown Due to the fear of the past few days, railway stations have started gathering crowds of passengers with confirmed tickets along with hundreds of other people.

These special trains will run –

01153/01154 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Danapur Special; Train number 01153 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Danapur Special opened from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 17, 21, 24 and 28 April at 00.25 hrs. Whereas while returning 01154 Danapur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special dates 18, 22, 25, and 29 April 08.30 from Danapur opened at 09.58 am 01303/01304 Solapur-Guwahati-Solapur Special Train; Train no. 01303 Solapur-Guwahati Special Opening from Solapur at 17.30 hrs on 19th & 26th April, stopping at Dadar, Pune, Kalyan, etc.While returning, 01304 Guwahati-Solapur Special will be open from Guwahati on 05.30 hrs at 17.30 hrs, Barauni, 20.05 hrs Pataliputra, 21.15 hrs. 01427/01428 Pune-Bhagalpur-Pune Special Train; Train no. 01427 Pune-Bhagalpur Special Opening from Pune on 06.10 hrs on 16th & 20th April, stopping at Manmad, Itarsi, Jabalpur, etc. While returning 01428 Bhagalpur-Pune will be flooded from Bhagalpur at 22.00 hrs on 17 & 21 April, next day at 01.13 hrs, Patna at 03.20 hrs, Pandit Deen Dayal at 07.40 hrs. 01429/01430 Pune-Danapur-Pune Special Train; Train no. 01429 Pune-Danapur Special Opening from Pune on 21 & 20 April 16 and 20 April, stopping at Manmad, Itarsi, Jabalpur, etc. While returning, 01430 Danapur-Pune will be opened from Danapur on April 18 and 22 at 07.00 AM, Ara at 08.22 AM, Buxar at 08.22 AM, DDU stopping at 10.20 PM. 09005/09006 Bandra Terminus-Barauni-Bandra Terminus Special (Via Patna, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.); 09005 Bandra Terminus-Barauni Special will be operated on 16, 23, 30 April and 07, 14, 21, and 28 May. While returning, 09006 Barauni-Bandra Terminus Special will be operated on 19, 26 April and 03, 10, 17, 24, and 31 May. 09097/09098 Bandra Terminus-Barauni-Bandra Terminus Special (Via Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Bettiah, Gorakhpur); 09097 Bandra Terminus-Barauni Special operating from 10.04.2021 to 29.05.2021 on every Saturday i.e. 17, 24 April and 01, 08, 15, 22 and 29 May. While returning, 09098 Barauni-Bandra Terminus Special will be operated on every Tuesday i.e. 20, 27 April and 04, 11, 18, 25 May and 01 June till 01.06.2021.