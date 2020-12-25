Indian Squad announced for the Boxing Day Test

COVID-19 Updates World 79,764,330 World Confirmed: 79,764,330 Active: 21,858,334 Recovered: 56,156,103 Death: 1,749,893

USA 19,111,326 USA Confirmed: 19,111,326 Active: 7,555,137 Recovered: 11,219,123 Death: 337,066

India 10,147,468 India Confirmed: 10,147,468 Active: 282,506 Recovered: 9,717,834 Death: 147,128

Brazil 7,425,593 Brazil Confirmed: 7,425,593 Active: 785,739 Recovered: 6,449,822 Death: 190,032

Russia 2,963,688 Russia Confirmed: 2,963,688 Active: 539,735 Recovered: 2,370,857 Death: 53,096

UK 2,188,587 UK Confirmed: 2,188,587 Active: 2,118,962 Recovered: N/A Death: 69,625

Turkey 2,100,712 Turkey Confirmed: 2,100,712 Active: 146,305 Recovered: 1,935,292 Death: 19,115

Italy 2,009,317 Italy Confirmed: 2,009,317 Active: 593,632 Recovered: 1,344,785 Death: 70,900

Germany 1,614,326 Germany Confirmed: 1,614,326 Active: 400,245 Recovered: 1,184,400 Death: 29,681

Pakistan 467,222 Pakistan Confirmed: 467,222 Active: 38,511 Recovered: 418,958 Death: 9,753

China 86,913 China Confirmed: 86,913 Active: 320 Recovered: 81,959 Death: 4,634

Melbourne, 25/12: After suffering from a heavy loss, the Indian cricket team will be looking to bounce back against Australia in the second Test at Melbourne. Team India has announced its playing eleven. In this match, Ajinkya Rahane will captain Team India in place of regular captain Virat Kohli who is on leave.

Young batsman Shubman Gill has got a chance to make his Test debut. Shubman Gill has been included in the playing eleven in place of Prithvi Shaw. Rishabh Pant will be donning the gloves. Mohd Siraj will replace injured Shami. Surprisingly, KL Rahul was not given a chance.