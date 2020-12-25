Indian Squad announced for the Boxing Day Test

-
Melbourne, 25/12: After suffering from a heavy loss, the Indian cricket team will be looking to bounce back against Australia in the second Test at Melbourne. Team India has announced its playing eleven. In this match, Ajinkya Rahane will captain Team India in place of regular captain Virat Kohli who is on leave.
Young batsman Shubman Gill has got a chance to make his Test debut. Shubman Gill has been included in the playing eleven in place of Prithvi Shaw. Rishabh Pant will be donning the gloves. Mohd Siraj will replace injured Shami. Surprisingly, KL Rahul was not given a chance.
ALERT🚨: #TeamIndia for 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia to be played in MCG from tomorrow announced. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4g1q3DJmm7
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020