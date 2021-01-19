Indian Squad for first two tests against England Announced

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 96,142,007
    World
    Confirmed: 96,142,007
    Active: 25,290,804
    Recovered: 68,798,459
    Death: 2,052,744
  • USA 24,632,292
    USA
    Confirmed: 24,632,292
    Active: 9,669,430
    Recovered: 14,554,179
    Death: 408,683
  • India 10,582,647
    India
    Confirmed: 10,582,647
    Active: 201,301
    Recovered: 10,228,753
    Death: 152,593
  • Brazil 8,512,238
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,512,238
    Active: 849,863
    Recovered: 7,452,047
    Death: 210,328
  • Russia 3,612,800
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,612,800
    Active: 544,151
    Recovered: 3,002,026
    Death: 66,623
  • UK 3,433,494
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,433,494
    Active: 1,797,059
    Recovered: 1,546,575
    Death: 89,860
  • Turkey 2,392,963
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,392,963
    Active: 98,033
    Recovered: 2,270,769
    Death: 24,161
  • Italy 2,390,101
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,390,101
    Active: 547,058
    Recovered: 1,760,489
    Death: 82,554
  • Germany 2,059,983
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,059,983
    Active: 295,587
    Recovered: 1,716,200
    Death: 48,196
  • Pakistan 523,011
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 523,011
    Active: 35,485
    Recovered: 476,471
    Death: 11,055
  • China 88,454
    China
    Confirmed: 88,454
    Active: 1,387
    Recovered: 82,432
    Death: 4,635

Mumbai, 19/1: Indian selection committee on Tuesday has announced the squad for the first two test matches against England to be played in Chennai. Captain Virat Kohli comes back to the side after his paternity leave.

Hardik Pandya comes back to the test side after 2018. Ishant Sharma has also returned to the side after an injury layout. KL Rahul has also been included in the side.

Both the wicket-keepers Risabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha have kept their places in the side. Opener Mayank Agarwal is also picked as the 3rd opener.

Axar Patel receives a surprising call to the side. Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar were awarded for their good performances in Australia.

Indian Test Squad For 1st two Tests:  Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.