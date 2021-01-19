Indian Squad for first two tests against England Announced

-
Mumbai, 19/1: Indian selection committee on Tuesday has announced the squad for the first two test matches against England to be played in Chennai. Captain Virat Kohli comes back to the side after his paternity leave.
Hardik Pandya comes back to the test side after 2018. Ishant Sharma has also returned to the side after an injury layout. KL Rahul has also been included in the side.
Both the wicket-keepers Risabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha have kept their places in the side. Opener Mayank Agarwal is also picked as the 3rd opener.
Axar Patel receives a surprising call to the side. Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar were awarded for their good performances in Australia.
Indian Test Squad For 1st two Tests: Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur