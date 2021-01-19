Food in the Parliament Canteen to become Expensive, Subsidy on Canteen food Ends

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 96,143,100Active: 25,291,366Recovered: 68,798,954Death: 2,052,780
USA
USAConfirmed: 24,632,292Active: 9,669,430Recovered: 14,554,179Death: 408,683
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,582,647Active: 201,301Recovered: 10,228,753Death: 152,593
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 8,512,238Active: 849,863Recovered: 7,452,047Death: 210,328
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,612,800Active: 544,151Recovered: 3,002,026Death: 66,623
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,433,494Active: 1,797,059Recovered: 1,546,575Death: 89,860
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,392,963Active: 98,033Recovered: 2,270,769Death: 24,161
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,390,101Active: 547,058Recovered: 1,760,489Death: 82,554
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,059,983Active: 295,587Recovered: 1,716,200Death: 48,196
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 523,011Active: 35,485Recovered: 476,471Death: 11,055
China
ChinaConfirmed: 88,454Active: 1,387Recovered: 82,432Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 19/1: The subsidy on the food provided in the parliament canteen has come to an end. The news was confirmed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday.
According to the sources the Lok Sabha Secretariat can annually save more than Rs 8 crore with the subsidy coming to an end.
Om Birla while talking to the reporters regarding the next parliament session said, the Parliament canteens will now be run by ITDC in place of Northern Railways. He added that all Members of Parliament will be requested to undergo the COVID-19 test before the start of the Budget session.