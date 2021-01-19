Food in the Parliament Canteen to become Expensive, Subsidy on Canteen food Ends

COVID-19 Updates World 96,143,100 World Confirmed: 96,143,100 Active: 25,291,366 Recovered: 68,798,954 Death: 2,052,780

USA 24,632,292 USA Confirmed: 24,632,292 Active: 9,669,430 Recovered: 14,554,179 Death: 408,683

India 10,582,647 India Confirmed: 10,582,647 Active: 201,301 Recovered: 10,228,753 Death: 152,593

Brazil 8,512,238 Brazil Confirmed: 8,512,238 Active: 849,863 Recovered: 7,452,047 Death: 210,328

Russia 3,612,800 Russia Confirmed: 3,612,800 Active: 544,151 Recovered: 3,002,026 Death: 66,623

UK 3,433,494 UK Confirmed: 3,433,494 Active: 1,797,059 Recovered: 1,546,575 Death: 89,860

Turkey 2,392,963 Turkey Confirmed: 2,392,963 Active: 98,033 Recovered: 2,270,769 Death: 24,161

Italy 2,390,101 Italy Confirmed: 2,390,101 Active: 547,058 Recovered: 1,760,489 Death: 82,554

Germany 2,059,983 Germany Confirmed: 2,059,983 Active: 295,587 Recovered: 1,716,200 Death: 48,196

Pakistan 523,011 Pakistan Confirmed: 523,011 Active: 35,485 Recovered: 476,471 Death: 11,055

China 88,454 China Confirmed: 88,454 Active: 1,387 Recovered: 82,432 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 19/1: The subsidy on the food provided in the parliament canteen has come to an end. The news was confirmed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday.

According to the sources the Lok Sabha Secretariat can annually save more than Rs 8 crore with the subsidy coming to an end.

Om Birla while talking to the reporters regarding the next parliament session said, the Parliament canteens will now be run by ITDC in place of Northern Railways. He added that all Members of Parliament will be requested to undergo the COVID-19 test before the start of the Budget session.