Indian squad for SA announced , Hardik Pandya back to squad

Mumbai, 8/3: BCCI has announced the Indian squad for the 3 match series against South Africa. These matches will be played between March 12 and 18. Virat Kohli will lead India’s 15-member ODI squad for South Africa series. The Sunil Joshi-led five-member selection panel recalled fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Bhubaneswar Kumar. Rohit Sharma and Mohmad Shami have been rested.

#TeamIndia for 3-match ODI series against SA – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/HD53LRAhoh — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2020