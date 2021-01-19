Indian Team for England Series to be Announced Today

COVID-19 Updates World 96,051,223 World Confirmed: 96,051,223 Active: 25,283,304 Recovered: 68,717,376 Death: 2,050,543

USA 24,626,441 USA Confirmed: 24,626,441 Active: 9,666,132 Recovered: 14,551,686 Death: 408,623

India 10,582,647 India Confirmed: 10,582,647 Active: 201,301 Recovered: 10,228,753 Death: 152,593

Brazil 8,512,238 Brazil Confirmed: 8,512,238 Active: 849,863 Recovered: 7,452,047 Death: 210,328

Russia 3,591,066 Russia Confirmed: 3,591,066 Active: 546,265 Recovered: 2,978,764 Death: 66,037

UK 3,433,494 UK Confirmed: 3,433,494 Active: 1,797,059 Recovered: 1,546,575 Death: 89,860

Turkey 2,392,963 Turkey Confirmed: 2,392,963 Active: 98,033 Recovered: 2,270,769 Death: 24,161

Italy 2,390,101 Italy Confirmed: 2,390,101 Active: 547,058 Recovered: 1,760,489 Death: 82,554

Germany 2,059,314 Germany Confirmed: 2,059,314 Active: 295,009 Recovered: 1,716,200 Death: 48,105

Pakistan 523,011 Pakistan Confirmed: 523,011 Active: 35,485 Recovered: 476,471 Death: 11,055

China 88,454 China Confirmed: 88,454 Active: 1,387 Recovered: 82,432 Death: 4,635

Mumbai, 19/1: The Indian Team for the home series against England will be announced today. England will tour India for a long series consisting of four test matches, five T20Is, and 3 ODIs. This will be India’s first home series amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the reports, the squad will be picked for the first two test matches in Chennai. Virat Kohli will be back to lead the side despite Ajinkya Rahane’s stellar job in Australia.

Virat’s presence will boost the Team’s strength however, key players like Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, and Umesh Yadav will not be available for selection. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin are expected to be back in the side after missing out on the final test against Australia. Bumarah, if picked will play his first test match on Indian soil. The other notable inclusion for the series will be Ishant Sharma, who is in terrific form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

This will also be the first selection meeting of the new selection committee led by Chetan Sharma and consists of Sunil Joshi, Debasis Mohanty, Harvinder Singh, and Abey Kuruvilla.