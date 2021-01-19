Indian Team for England Series to be Announced Today

-
Mumbai, 19/1: The Indian Team for the home series against England will be announced today. England will tour India for a long series consisting of four test matches, five T20Is, and 3 ODIs. This will be India’s first home series amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the reports, the squad will be picked for the first two test matches in Chennai. Virat Kohli will be back to lead the side despite Ajinkya Rahane’s stellar job in Australia.
Virat’s presence will boost the Team’s strength however, key players like Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, and Umesh Yadav will not be available for selection. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin are expected to be back in the side after missing out on the final test against Australia. Bumarah, if picked will play his first test match on Indian soil. The other notable inclusion for the series will be Ishant Sharma, who is in terrific form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
This will also be the first selection meeting of the new selection committee led by Chetan Sharma and consists of Sunil Joshi, Debasis Mohanty, Harvinder Singh, and Abey Kuruvilla.